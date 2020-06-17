Valencia boss Celades hopeful on new deal for Guillamon amid Barcelona interest

Valencia boss Albert Celades is hopeful the club agree a new contract with defender Hugo Guillamon, who has been linked with a switch to Barcelona.

Guillamon’s contract at the Mestalla is set to expire this summer and he could theoretically join the Catalan giants on a free contract, with Superdeporte highlighting the situation earlier this year.

“I know that the club is negotiating with its agents and hopefully a good end will be reached,” Celades told reporters, as cited by La Razon.

It is said that the Blaugrana have been monitoring the progress of the 20-year-old for a significant period of time but he only made his La Liga debut in February in a three-goal loss at Real Sociedad.

Celades used him against Chelsea in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey against Ebro, while he made his league debut against La Real – where he replaced Eliaquim Mangala.

He made his first league start in Friday night’s 1-1 draw at home to Levante and he looks set for more first-team opportunities with club captain Ezequiel Garay leaving this summer on a free.

Image via Superdeporte