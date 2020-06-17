Simeone claims best teams in Europe want Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey

Atletico de Madrid boss Diego Simeone has claimed that the best teams in Europe want to sign midfielder Thomas Partey.

A recent report by Diario AS outlined how Atleti were confident on renewing the contract of the Ghanaian international, who has been linked with a move away from Los Rojiblancos due to his highly attainable €50m release clause.

In April, a report in The Guardian said that Los Rojiblancos were negotiating a new contract with the player through to 2025.

The midfielder’s current deal in the Spanish capital runs through to 2023, but this extension would double his salary and also double his release clause to €100m.

“Thomas is the players who best understands this position of transition from defence into attack with shots and passes between the lines (of the opposition),” Simeone is cited as telling Diario AS.

“When he is at a level with continuity, he is so important that the best teams in Europe do want him.”

The midfielder played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Liverpool and has generally impressed this season.

Partey has made 173 first-team appearances for Diego Simeone’s side – 36 of which have arrived this season – and the club are now keen to extend his deal in the Spanish capital.