Seville to host Europa League final in 2022

It has been confirmed that Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium will host the Europa League final in 2022 instead of 2021.

The stadium previously hosted the 1986 European Cup final between Barcelona and Steaua București, when the Romanian club delivered one of the biggest shocks in the tournament’s history with a penalty shootout victory.

The stadium now holds 43,883 spectators and its host club have won the Europa League competition a record five times, with the original confirmation that it would host the 2021 showpiece confirmed in September.

The city of Seville hosted the 2003 UEFA Cup final, when FC Porto defeated Glasgow Celtic 3-2 in La Cartuja – a stadium without a host club.

This season’s UEFA Europa League decider was scheduled to be held in the Polish Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, on Wednesday 27 May, but that has now been pushed back to the 2020/21 season amid UEFA’s restructuring.

The Spanish National Team have never lost a match in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, since their first fixture in 1961 to their latest in 2015. In total, the team has played 25 matches at the stadium, with a record of 20 wins and five draws.