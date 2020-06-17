Real Sociedad, Valladolid want loan for Real Madrid’s Reinier

Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid are both keen on a loan deal for Real Madrid teenager Reinier next season, report Marca.

The 18-year-old is said to be the latest jewel to emerge from Brazilian football and is widely tipped to have a big future ahead of him at the top level.

He has six years remaining on his contract in the Spanish capital and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be keen on a deal, which could help Los Blancos in their pursuit of Kai Havertz.

However, Madrid want the player to become used to La Liga and if he stays in Spain that would also hasten the player’s Spanish nationalisation, which would mean he would not take up a non-EU spot in the squad.

The player was originally incorporated into Madrid’s Castilla team but the club now want him to play at a higher level and their preference is to loan him out to a club in La Liga for next season.

Madrid beat off competition from Barcelona and Manchester City to land the teenager in January, as they paid South American champions Flamengo a reported €30m to secure his signature.

Reinier only debuted for Flamengo – who won the Copa Libertadores in 2019 along with the Brazilian top-flight – last year but scored six goals in just eight starts in the league.

Reinier has a long-term contract in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2027.