Real Madrid have five days to sign Rennes star Camavinga

Real Madrid have five days to work on a deal for Rennes teenage star Eduardo Camavinga, report Diario AS.

The French club will return to their pre-season training on 22 June after the Ligue 1 season was brought to an end following the coronavirus pandemic.

It is said by the report that Rennes owner Francois Pinault is intent on ensuring Camavinga commits himself to a new deal at the club this summer.

This follows on from a report in RMC Sport via Diario AS earlier this month that claimed there has been progression in talks between Rennes and Madrid over the transfer of the 17-year-old star.

The completion of the Ligue 1 season means Rennes will finish in third place and guarantee Champions League qualification, which would bring a significant financial windfall and may mean they do not decide to sell their prized asset.

Rennes intend to keep their prized asset but concede that the teen would love to play for Los Blancos and under Zinedine Zidane.

Camavinga, 17, has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 25 – starting 24 – league matches for his club to date this campaign.

The teenager has featured in 36 matches for Rennes this campaign and he is said to have displayed the qualities to play a similar role for Madrid in the seasons to come.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.