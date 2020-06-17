Pep Guardiola ashamed of 400 years treatment of black people

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has apologised to black people ‘for how we have treated them for the last 400 years’ and has said he feels ‘ashamed’.

All 22 starting players and the referee “took a knee” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in both Premier League matches on Wednesday as the top flight in England resumed after a break of 100 days.

Black Lives Matter also replaced the names on the back of all player shirts for this round of action, with Aston Villa holding Sheffield United to a scoreless draw before City comfortably saw off Arsenal 3-0.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden wrapped up a comfortable victory for the English champions, whose victory means Liverpool cannot win the title against Everton on Sunday.

However, perhaps the most memorable moment in both games was at the start when all starting players and officials in both fixtures ‘took a knee’ for eight seconds as a mark of respect for George Floyd, who was murdered in the United States last month.

“Firstly we should apologise to black people for how we have treated them for the last 400 years, I feel ashamed for how we have treated them,” Guardiola said, in quotes city by the club’s Athletic correspondent Sam Lee.

City are now 22 points off Liverpool.