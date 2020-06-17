Pedro agrees to join Roma, will not play for Chelsea again

Pedro Rodriguez has agreed a contract to join Roma at the end of the current season and is unwilling to play for Chelsea again.

That is according to a report in The Athletic who say that the Spaniard has no intention of playing for the Blues again having agreed a switch to the Serie A club.

His contract at Stamford Bridge expires on 30 June and the club had been attempting to temporarily extend that so he can complete the revised dates of the season, but that now appears unlikely to happen.

Former Spain international Pedro moved to West London in the summer of 2015 from Barcelona and has won a Premier League title at the club, alongside successes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Pedro is cited as saying by Diario AS last November: “I wish I could go back to Barcelona.

“Everyone knows what I feel for the club and it is obvious that it is a possibility to return. I have always said so, but it is difficult.”

The Tenerife-born forward has been a fringe figure this campaign for Frank Lampard’s side but the boss is showing signs of giving more youth players a chance in the first-team.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are high profile attacking examples of such a policy, alongside the inclusion of signing Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, who will arrive from Ajax.