Martin Odegaard tells Real Sociedad he wants to stay

Real Sociedad star Martin Odegaard has communicated to the club that he wants to extend his loan from Real Madrid into next season, report Mundo Deportivo.

The Norway international has starred during this campaign for La Real after joining them on a two-year loan deal from Los Blancos – scoring seven goals for the Basque club to date, but the player still must activate the second year of that deal due to La Liga stipulations on loan agreements.

It has been reported that should Madrid wish to recall the 21-year-old from his loan spell at the Anoeta, they would have to pay the Basque club a €4m compensation package, although the details of the arrangements are not clear.

However, the latest report claims the Scandinavian is perfectly happy with the loan arrangement in San Sebastian.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay told Marca last week when asked if Odegaard would stay beyond this season: “I believe he will stay with us, that is our goal.

“We need to make sure Martin is convinced that staying with us for next year is the best option, both he and Real Madrid know what we want.

“He came here with the intention of staying for two years but in La Liga you can only have loan deals for a maximum of one season, so he still needs to activate that option of a second.

“We hope he stays with us and believe that he will.”

A report from April in Noticias de Gipuzkoa claims that the midfielder informed his parent club that he is happy in San Sebastian and wants to complete the remainder of the agreed loan spell.

Odegaard looks set to have a bright future at the elite level of football.