Leganes say Barcelona penalty decision would not be awarded the other way

Leganes have bemoaned the penalty decision which doubled Barcelona’s lead during their 2-0 victory at the Camp Nou on Tuesday evening.

Lionel Messi went down inside the area under a challenge from visiting defender Jonathan Silva with 21 minutes remaining of the clash, which pitted the top side in La Liga against the team at the foot of the table.

The penalty was awarded and, unsurprisingly, Messi step up to convert to double Barcelona’s advantage and put the game beyond Lega, who are now mired in relegation trouble.

Ansu Fati had broken the deadlock three minutes before the break for a much-changed home side, who were frustrated for large spells by the visitors.

Leganes boss Javier Aguirre was also dismissed by the officials for reportedly mimicking a referee’s whistle at several points during the game, in what appeared to be a tactic to confuse Barcelona players.

“I did not think it was a penalty,” Leganes assistant Toni Amor said after the game, as cited by Marca.

“We are also fighting against relegation and any decision like this is crucial. I believe that had it been the other way round, the penalty would not have been given.”

Leganes are now at the bottom of La Liga after Espanyol earned a point at Getafe on Tuesday.