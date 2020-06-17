La Liga clubs look to loan deal for Real Madrid’s Takefusa Kubo

There are multiple La Liga clubs who are eyeing a loan deal for Real Madrid’s Takefusa Kubo for next season.

The Japanese teenager is currently enjoying a season-long loan deal at Real Mallorca, scoring three goals across 26 appearances – including 15 starts.

However, Vicente Moreno’s side are in the relegation zone and it is unlikely his loan agreement will be renewed for a further year with Marca now claiming multiple clubs in the division, many of whom are chasing European football, are keen on a deal.

The attack-minded Kubo spent four years in the Blaugrana’s La Masia youth academy but had to leave the club in 2015 when Barcelona were sanctioned for signing underage players illegally.

Kubo, who has been nicknamed ‘the Japanese Messi’, then signed for FC Tokyo but he celebrated his 18th birthday last summer and was subsequently available to return to European football – with Madrid pouncing.

The Japan Under-20 international was said to have caught the attention of sporting directors of ‘Europe’s biggest clubs’, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.