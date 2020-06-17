Kai Havertz wants Real Madrid move to play with Toni Kroos

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz wants to play for Real Madrid for the opportunity to play alongside German international teammate Toni Kroos.

El Mundo Deportivo cites a report in Sportbuzzeque explaining the situation, claiming Los Blancos had made an approach for the star but were rejected and quoted €100m by the Bundesliga club.

The front page of Marca earlier this month claimed both the German star and Madrid would require patience from both parties if the deal were to proceed, while a report in report Bild said Madrid had made an approach worth €80m.

That report outlined how there would be no room for the attacking midfielder in the bloated squad in the Spanish capital, with 37 players to be in their first-team squad next season when players return from loan.

Marca also claimed back in October that the German international was interesting Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Los Blancos.

Since the return of the Bundesliga last month, Havertz has netted six goals in six appearances to showcase his talents to a wider audience.

Havertz has won seven caps for the Germany senior team and is widely regarded as one of the brightest emerging talents in world football.