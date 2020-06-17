Champions League set for final eight tournament in Lisbon

This season’s Champions League and Europa League tournaments will be finalised with a ‘final eight’ tournament in Lisbon and German cities respectively.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are yet to play the second legs of their Round of 16 Champions League ties against Napoli and Manchester City respectively, and it is not yet clear if those outstanding ties will be completed in Lisbon or in the scheduled stadiums.

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw in Napoli in the first leg while Madrid fell to a 2-1 home loss to City, while Atletico Madrid are already in the quarter-finals having eliminated Liverpool while Valencia were ousted by Atalanta.

The details are outlined by BBC Sport which reports how the remaining second legs will be played on 7 and 8 August while the remaining games will be played between 12-23 August, with the final also being staged in Lisbon with the Istanbul venue being pushed back to 2021.

The Europa League will resume on 5 August, but the fixtures of Sevilla and Getafe against Roma and Inter respectively – which have not yet begun – will be played over one single leg.

The remaining fixtures in the Women’s Champions League will be played across stadiums in northern Spain from 21 to 30 August.