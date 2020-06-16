(Video) Ansu Fati fires Barcelona ahead against Leganes

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Ansu Fati has edged them in front at home to bottom of the table Leganes in La Liga action.

Quique Setien’s side have dominated possession at the Camp Nou, but the hosts have struggled to break down an organised Leganes defence.

Former Real Madrid youth team player Miguel Guerrero had the best chances for the visitors, with a close range effort cleared off the line by Clement Lenglet and a volley against the post.

However, despite not being at their ruthless best, Spanish U21 international Fati produced a fine opening goal on 42 minutes.

Junior Firpo’s driving run was halted by two Leganes defenders, and Fati reacted to the loose ball to fire past Ivan Cuellar from 20 yards.

Setien’s side will be aiming to increase their lead after the break, with the Catalan giants looking to stretch the gap over Real Madrid at the top of the table to five points at full time.