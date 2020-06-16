Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal doubtful for Valencia clash

Real Madrid could be without first choice right back Dani Carvajal for their crunch La Liga clash with Valencia on June 17.

The Spanish international was withdrawn at half time in the 3-1 weekend win at home to Eibar, with Zinedine Zidane confirming he suffered an ankle sprain.

The 28-year old returned to light training today, but according to reports from Marca, he will undergo a fitness test tomorrow to assess his progress.

If Carvajal misses out, Zidane is likely to stick with Ferland Mendy, after the Frenchman replaced Carvajal against Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side.

Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez are already ruled out, with the latter two players potentially replacements for Carvajal.

Gareth Bale took part in training, after starting on the bench against Eibar, and Zidane could recall the Welsh international into the starting line up.

Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo are all expected to be fit to play after suffering minor knocks at the weekend.