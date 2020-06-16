Real Madrid: Gareth Bale’s relationship with Zinedine Zidane is broken

The fractious relationship between Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid is showing no signs of improvement.

According to the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Marca, the relationship is ‘broken’ and there are ‘no solutions’ for the situation to improve.

It cites the Welshman’s appearance from the bench in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Eibar, in which the player looked demotivated and did not show any warmth to Zidane on the timeline.

The 30-year-old has only scored two goals in La Liga this season and none since the 2-2 draw at Villarreal in early September, finding himself a peripheral figure this campaign.

Bale remained at Madrid beyond the January transfer window despite reports linking him with a return to Tottenham, while a transfer to China collapsed last summer.

A report last month in Marca claimed that Newcastle United will make signing Bale their priority once their Saudi-backed takeover is processed next month.

A subsequent report in Marca stated that Madrid were desperate to sell the player this summer but are yet to receive any offers.

It is claimed that Los Blancos believe they can put the forward in the shop window in the remaining 11 matchdays of the campaign as they attempt to drum up interest in his signature.