Quique Setien backs Antoine Griezmann after low key return to La Liga action

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has supported under fire forward Antoine Griezmann after an ineffective performance against Leganes.

The French international has endured an indifferent first season in Catalonia, with eight goals from 27 La Liga starts in 2019-20.

The former Real Betis boss substituted him in the second half of their weekend win at Real Mallorca, but opted to keep him on for the full 90 minutes at home to La Liga’s basement side.

“It’s not easy for him to play inside, instead of centrally,” he told a post match with Marca.

“With so many players to accommodate, it is difficult. Griezmann has done a good job tonight.

“He scored a goal which was ruled out, and he’ll be important for us in the coming weeks.”

Setien also confirmed he faces an injury headache defence ahead of their weekend clash with rivals Sevilla.

Veteran centre back Gerard Pique was withdrawn in the closing stages due to a shin injury, with Samuel Umtiti replacing him.

However, the French international picked up his fifth La Liga booking of the season, and will now miss the trip to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Jordi Alba returns from his own suspension, with rookie defender Ronald Araujo potentially replacing Pique, if the 33-year old fails to recover from injury.