Manchester City have stronger team than Real Madrid, claims Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri insists they are a ‘better team’ than Real Madrid but has not ruled Zinedine Zidane’s side out of their Champions League tie.

City won the first leg in the Spanish capital 2-1 back in February and it now appears that the return leg will be played later this summer at a neutral venue.

Rodri formerly played for Madrid’s city rivals Atletico and while he insists that the tie has not been won yet by Pep Guardiola’s side, they are confident they have a better team.

“I don’t trust any scoreline against Madrid, even though we won 1-2,” Rodri told Diario AS.

“It is Madrid and they are far from finished. We have a better team and we showed it in the first leg, but there is one step to take. We have to respect the rival, we have to go for the victory because, if not, we will get confused.

“Eliminating Madrid, who have won three Champions League titles in a row and has been so powerful in recent years in Europe, would give a lot of morale and confidence to say that it can be done. But there are great teams in Europe, not just Madrid.”

The English champions triggered the 23-year-old’s €70m release clause at Atletico Madrid in summer and despite picking up a hamstring injury, has quickly established himself as a key player at the Etihad.

The holding midfielder previously spent one season at Atletico after joining from Villarreal in the summer of 2018 for €25m.

Rodri has won 11 caps for the Spanish national team, with the first coming in March 2018 – and gained prominence under both Luis Enrique and Robert Moreno.

