Mallorca’s Luka Romero, 15, to become youngest ever La Liga player

Real Mallorca teenager Luka Romero, who has been nicknamed the ‘Mexican Messi’, could become the youngest ever player in La Liga.

The 15-year-old – bon 18 November 2004 – has been included in Vicente Moreno side’s squad to take on Villarreal and if he appears he will be the youngest ever player to play in the division.

Born in the Mexican city of Durango, he holds three nationalities – Mexican, Argentinean – whom he has represented up to Under-17 category at youth level – and Spanish.

El Mundo and Diario AS outline how his style of play has many similarities to that of Barcelona star Lionel Messi and how there is a great deal of excitement surrounding his future.

Romero arrived in Spain aged three when he first lived in Villanueva de Córdoba and he now is a resident of Mallorca, with the club paying his wage – said to be €1k per month – and all his rents and utility bills.

He signed for the club as a 10-year-old in 2015 and began training with Mallorca’s first-team squad this month.