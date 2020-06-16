Free agent Edinson Cavani set to choose next club

The brother of Edinson Cavani has confirmed the Uruguayan striker ‘has many options’ after it was confirmed that he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Cavani is out of contract in the France capital this summer with Atletico de Madrid among the clubs linked to his signature.

The 33-year-old was said to have agreed a personal agreement with Atleti in January while Marca and Cadena Ser both claimed at the time that the player was waiting on the deal to be completed as he is enthusiastic for moving to the Spanish capital, but the move did not come to fruition.

It was reported in January that PSG blocked a January move as they were demanding a €30m transfer fee, which Atleti were unwilling to play.

“We are going to listen and look at the options,” Cavani’s brother and agent, Walter Guglielmone explained to EFE. “He has many options.”

The Uruguayan has 200 goals in 300 appearances for PSG – the top scorer in the club’s history, and is still widely regarded as one of the world’s best strikers, and will not cost a transfer fee this summer.

