Done deal – Real Madrid defender Javi Sanchez joins Valladolid

Real Valladolid have made their loan deal for Real Madrid defender Javi Sanchez permanent.

Los Blancos confirmed the news via a statement on Tuesday morning, despite the player featuring in just two minutes in La Liga this campaign.

The central defender has been sidelined for most of the campaign with a foot injury, meaning he had only featured for Valladolid once previously this campaign – in a Copa del Rey defeat against Tenerife.

However, the 23-year-old appeared as a late substitute in this weekend’s victory at Leganes – a result which lifted Valladolid clear of the drop zone and into 15th position in La Liga.

Sanchez joined Madrid’s academy as an eight-year-old and made five appearances for the first-team last season – with his one outing in La Liga being a 45 minute appearance in a 4-2 win at Celta Vigo.

The defender also played in both legs of the Copa del Rey win over Melilla and featured in Champions League clashes against CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen.