Chelsea’s Pedro move to Roma collapses amid internal fallout, offered to Valencia

Chelsea forward Pedro Rodriguez had appeared set to join Roma as a free agent this summer but that move is now in jeopardy.

Indeed, there has been a huge fallout at the Serie A club between sporting director Gianluca Petrachi – who was pushing for the deal – and majority shareholder James Pallotta, who is against any signings at present.

The details are outlined by Diario Sport, who cite an initial report in Gazzetta dello Sport and say that the forward has also now been offered to Valencia in recent days.

Former Spain international Pedro moved to West London in the summer of 2015 from Barcelona and has won a Premier League title at the club, alongside successes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Pedro is cited as saying by Diario AS last November: “I wish I could go back to Barcelona.

“Everyone knows what I feel for the club and it is obvious that it is a possibility to return. I have always said so, but it is difficult.”

The Tenerife-born forward has been a fringe figure this campaign for Frank Lampard’s side but the boss is showing signs of giving more youth players a chance in the first-team.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are high profile attacking examples of such a policy, alongside the inclusion of signing Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, who will arrive from Ajax.