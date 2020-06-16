Betis try to beat Sevilla to Marseille’s Bouna Sarr

Real Betis are trying to pip Sevilla to the signing of Marseille defender Bouna Sarr, with Everton also monitoring the situation.

The details are outlined by a report in La Razon who cite La Provence as reporting the interest of the clubs, with Atletico de Madrid also said to hold an interest.

The 28-year-old has starred for the Ligue 1 giants across the past five years since joining from Metz while Foot Mercato recently outlined how Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas is considering making him club captain next season.

Marseille are reportedly in need of funds due to their financial position but want to retain Sarr due to his status in the dressing room and his relationship with Villas-Boas.

An unnamed German side are also in contention for his signature, the report adds, but Spain could be a likely destination for a player whose current contract expires in 2022.

Sarr was born to a Senegalese father and a Guinean mother but has not chosen to represent either African nation and has remain uncapped at international level, despite links of a call-up to France.

