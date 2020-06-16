Betis look to Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic

Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic has emerged as a summer transfer target for La Liga rivals Real Betis.

Los Verdiblancos are said to be prioritising a goalkeeper this summer with Estadio Deportivo reporting this week that Silva is an option for them to provide competition for Joel Robles at the club.

A report in La Razon has now claimed that Dmitrovic – who has been Eibar’s regular number one since joining the Basque club 2017 – is also on the Seville based club’s shortlist.

Dmitrovic, previously of Charlton, spent two seasons at Segunda club Alcorcon before moving to Eibar where he has thrived since and he has won 13 caps for the Serbian national team.

Betis have conceded 47 goals in La Liga this season, with only Real Mallorca (48) conceding more goals to date this campaign.

Olympiakos goalkeeper Jose Sa is another name who has been linked to the club.

