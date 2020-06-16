Bayern Munich win race for Barcelona target Tanguy Kouassi

Bayern Munich have won the race to sign highly-rated defender Tanguy Kouassi – who is leaving Paris Saint-Germain this month – report Bild.

The 18-year-old has featured 13 times for the Parisians this campaign – scoring three goals – but will be a free agent in three weeks, with L’Equipe reporting in April that RB Leipzig were likely to trump interest from Barcelona, but it now appears to be a different German club he will sign up for.

It follows a report in RMC Sport this week that the teenager will not renew his contract in the France capital at the end of the month and will be a free agent, but neither Leipzig nor Milan will be his next destination.

The Bundesliga club are set to lose highly-rated central defender Dayot Upamecano this summer as they would rather cash-in on the player than lose him on a free the following summer.

A local Paris boy, Kouassi graduated though the PSG youth system and despite his tender years he has not looked out of place in Ligue 1 and appears to have a bright future in the game.

Kouassi was an important part of the France team which finished third at last year’s FIFA Under-17 World Cup, in which he started all seven matches.