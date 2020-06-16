Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Man United want Watford-owned Pervis Estupinan

Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid are among the clubs interested in signing full-back Pervis Estupinan, on loan at Osasuna from Watford.

The Ecuador international is set to return to the Hornets this summer when his loan deal expires but a report in La Razon outlines how the Blaugrana plan to sell Junior Firpo this summer and sign Estupinan to provide competition for Jordi Alba at left-back.

The 22-year-old has impressed on his debut campaign in La Liga, making 30 appearances for the Pamplona-based side this season having also enjoyed loan stints at Real Mallorca and Almeria in the second division, along with two La Liga appearances for Granada in the 2016-17 campaign.

Estupinan made his senior debut in football aged just 15 with local side LDU Quito and whilst he has been permanently on the books of both Udinese and now Watford, he never played for either club.

Atletico Madrid are also keen on adding competition for Renan Lodi at left-back, while Manchester United are also said to be monitoring the player.