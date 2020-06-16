Asier Illarramendi ruled out for the rest of 2019-20

Real Sociedad skipper Asier Illarramendi will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 La Liga season after suffering a hip injury in training.

Illarramendi has missed nine months of action for Imanol Alguacil’s side after breaking his ankle in the Basque derby against Athletic Bilbao in August 2019.

He returned to training in recent weeks, with the extension of the campaign allowing him an opportunity to play again this season.

However, according to reports from Marca, the experienced midfielder will now miss their push for a Top Four place in the coming weeks.

La Real are yet to give an update on how long this latest injury will keep the 30-year old sidelined for, but he could be miss the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Alguacil’s side returned to La Liga action with a 1-1 draw at home to Osasuna last weekend, but they can extend their lead in fourth place if they win their game in hand at Alaves on June 18.