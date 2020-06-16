Ansu Fati starts for Barcelona against Leganes

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has recalled Ansu Fati to the starting line up for their La Liga clash at home to Leganes tonight.

The Spanish U21 international is one of five changes to the La Blaugrana XI from the weekend 4-0 win at Real Mallorca.

French international Clement Lenglet comes in for Samuel Umtiti, after a one game ban, with the suspended Jordi Alba replaced by Junior Firpo.

Arthur Melo and Ivan Rakitic come in for Frenkie De Jong and Arturo Vidal, with Fati replacing Martin Braithwaite.

Leganes slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Real Valladolid on their return to action, and manager Javier Aguirre makes six changes to his side.

Recio, Miguel Guerrero, Rodri Tarin, Javier Eraso, Aitor Ruibal and Ruben Perez start at the Camp Nou.

📄 ALINEACIÓN | ¡Estos son los valientes pepineros que defenderán en la noche de hoy el sueño de una ciudad! #BarçaLeganés #VamosLega pic.twitter.com/m7WqeDtsq0 — C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) June 16, 2020

BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo, Busquets, De Jong, Vidal, Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

LEGANES XI: Cuellar, Bustinza, Tarin, Silva, Awaziem, Recio, Mesa, Eraso, Perez, Ruibal Guerrero