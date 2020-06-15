Real Madrid’s Modric encourages Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has encouraged Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain and play for a team who do “not win so easily.”

Mbappe is said by reports to be the long-term goal for Madrid and is said to be a cornerstone of Zinedine Zidane’s demands to strengthen his side.

Los Blancos are said to be preparing a similar plan that saw them land Eden Hazard from Chelsea with a long-term admiration without any official move for the player, with these comments from Modric likely to once spark fresh rumours of a future move to the Spanish capital.

“Mbappe has everything to dominate the scene,” Modric explained to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But I think that to make the leap in quality he needs to go to a championship in which his team does not win so easily.”

These quotes follow those last month from Monaco midfielder and former Spain international Cesc Fabregas, who claimed Mbappe ‘would fit very well at Real Madrid’.

Fabregas told RTVE, in quotes carried by Marca: “He is a very hungry boy who wants to be the best. Because of his style of play, he would fit very well at Real Madrid.”

Mbappe has netted 90 goals in 120 games for PSG and was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last campaign with 32 strikes to his name.

The striker joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a total fee in the region of €170m – making him the world’s second most expensive player, behind teammate Neymar.