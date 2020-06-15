Real Madrid want captain Sergio Ramos to stay for many years

Real Madrid want captain Sergio Ramos to remain at the club for “many years to come” according to club director Emilio Butragueno.

Ramos sees his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expire in the summer of 2021 and is reportedly keen to sign for a further two years, although negotiations on a new deal are yet to start.

“Ramos is a great captain, a legend of the club and we are delighted with him,” Butragueno told Cadena Ser.

“It is an honour that he is a Real Madrid player and we want him to be here for many years to come because he is one of the greats in our history”

Ramos succeeded Iker Casillas as the Madrid captain in the summer of 2015 and he then overtook his former teammate as Spain’s most all-time capped international – the defender has now clocked up 170 caps for La Roja.

One of the most colourful characters in Spanish football, Ramos joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2005 from Sevilla in a €27m deal.

Ramos has won a remarkable 21 trophies in the Spanish capital including four La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns – including in 2014, when he scored his most famous goal. Deep into stoppage time and with Carlo Ancelotti’s side trailing 1-0 to Atletico de Madrid, Ramos scored a towering header from a corner to bring the game into extra-time and his side subsequently won 4-1.

The defender has also won a multitude of personal awards alongside three major trophies for Spain, including the 2010 World Cup.