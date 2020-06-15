Real Betis consider from Valencia boss Marcelino

Real Betis are considering an approach for former Valencia boss Marcelino Garcia Toral to replace the under-pressure Rubi.

Marcelino has been without a job since leaving Valencia at the start of the season, where he was replaced by Albert Celades following a fallout with the club’s hierarchy.

A report in La Razon now claims he is being considered by Betis, although they are said to be wary of his past associations with city rivals Sevilla – whom he managed in the 2011-12 campaign.

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia and Manuel Pellegrini – formerly of Malaga, Manchester City and West Ham, among others – are said to be options for the bench, with Betis captain Joaquin said to be keen to reunite with the Chilean.

It follows a Deportes Cuatro report, which claims the side’s limp loss in the Seville derby on Thursday night has heaped further pressure on boss Rubi who was appointed last summer.

Betis have won just two of their last 12 matches in La Liga and languish in 12th place in the standings although they have played one more game than the teams around them and could end the matchday in 14th.

Los Verdiblancos lost 2-0 at Sevilla on Thursday night – their second defeat of the season to their city rivals – and the manner of the performance was disappointing as they were outplayed until a late rally.

It is said that senior officials at the club have questioned some of Rubi’s decisions, including not starting top scorer Loren Moron or club captain Joaquin in the encounter.

Betis are eight points above the relegation zone and it is now reported former Espanyol boss Rubi is likely to be sacked in the summer if not beforehand.