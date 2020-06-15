Modric confirms intention to end career at Real Madrid

Luka Modric has outlined his desire to end his playing career at Real Madrid before going into coaching.

The Croatian has a deal at the club until the summer of 2021 but it is said that this year will be decisive for his future with El Mundo Deportivo claiming in March that he may be allowed to move on, if he so wishes.

Back in November, Diario AS reported, via El Chiringuito, that the midfield maestro is a primary transfer target of Inter Miami – who have also been linked to Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

Then in January, a report in The Athletic claimed the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has already held discussions over a possible move to MLS side D.C. United, while ESPN say Inter Miami and Atlanta United are two others clubs to have made an approach, but these have not advanced.

However, the Croatian midfielder has 12 months remaining on his current contract in the Spanish capital and this the latest indication that he has no intention of leaving the club.

“I’m certain that I can play at a high level for two more years, then we shall see,” Modric has written in his autobiography as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I would like to end my career at Real Madrid, but it will also depend on the club. Of course, I will then do the course to become a Coach.”

A report in Marca last July claimed that Modric was set to pen a new contract at Los Blancos to rule out an exit once and for all, but no official confirmation ever materialised.

34-year-old Modric was the Ballon d’Or winner in 2018 but has been linked with an exit from Madrid since, with Italian giants Inter among the clubs linked.

The Croatian has started 15 La Liga games this campaign while Martin Odegaard – currently on loan at Real Sociedad from Madrid – is viewed as his long-term replacement in the Spanish capital.