Inter only option for Barcelona defender Semedo

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is running out of options for a summer move and Inter are his most likely destination, report Marca.

It is claimed that there was interest from Italian champions Juventus but the wage demands of the Portuguese player were something the Bianconeri were not willing to pay.

Furthermore, Manchester City have been strongly linked with a potential swap deal which would see them sign Semedo as his international teammate Joao Cancelo goes to the Camp Nou but this is said to now be off the table.

Inter are the one club remaining in the interest, but they are not willing to match Barcelona’s €40m asking price as things stand.

Semedo was signed by Benfica in the summer of 2017 for a €35m fee but has not always featured regularly for the side, with Sergi Roberto often preferred at full-back.

Semedo’s current contract runs until 2022 with the Catalan club hopeful of adding a further two years to that, but his agent Jorge Mendes believes he can find a buying club who would make him a starting regular for next season.