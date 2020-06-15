Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva wanted by Betis

Real Betis are interested in signing Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva this summer after an impressive debut campaign in the top-flight.

Last month, a report in Marca outlined how the Portuguese shot-stopper has a market value of €15m and had claimed that it was Sevilla who were interested in a deal.

Betis are said to be prioritising a goalkeeper this summer with Estadio Deportivo now outlining that Silva is an option for them to provide competition for Joel Robles at the club.

Los Verdiblancos sold Pau Lopez to Roma last summer and signed Spain Under-21 international Dani Martin from Sporting Gijon, but the young goalkeeper struggled in his fleeting appearances earlier this season.

That led to former Everton goalkeeper Robles establishing himself as first choice but it is claimed that the club want more competition for the spot.

Betis have conceded 45 goals in La Liga this season, only relegation sides Real Mallorca (48) and Espanyol (46) have conceded more.

Olympiakos goalkeeper Jose Sa is another name linked to the club.