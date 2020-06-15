Gabi closer to Atletico Madrid return, leaving Al Sadd

Former Atletico de Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez has taken a step closer to returning to the club after confirming his exit from Qatari club Al Sadd.

As outlined last month by Marca, the 36-year-old has been offered a return to Los Rojiblancos as part of the club’s coaching staff but he was still under a playing contract for Xavi Hernandez’s side – a contract he will not be renewing.

“I want to confirm that I will not continue in Al Sadd from June 30,” Gabi announced on his Instagram page.

“I want to thank all the workers, teammates, coaches and fans for how they have treated me these two years in which they have become my family. I wish you the best in the future.”

The long-term number two to Diego Simeone – German ‘Mono’ Burgos, has been reported by Marca to be close to leaving the club at the end of the season.

Burgos and Simeone arrived at Atleti together in 2011 and they have worked closely together at the club in the timeframe since but reports now say Burgos may leave to begin his own coaching career elsewhere.

A subsequent report in Mundo Deportivo, via El Desmarque, that Gabi could be appointed as part of the coaching staff with Nelson Vivas promoted to Simeone’s assistant.

Now aged 36, Gabi spent the first four years of his career at Los Rojiblancos before stints at Getafe and Real Zaragoza returning to the Spanish capital in 2011.

The central midfielder clocked up over 400 first-team appearances for the club over the two spells – winning the 2014 La Liga title and reaching two Champions League finals.