Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid must adapt to tight schedule

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted his side will not be looking for excuses ahead of a busy run of La Liga games.

Los Blancos returned to action with a 3-1 home win against Eibar, with Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo on target for the hosts.

However, the rescheduled fixture list means most La Liga sides will play once every three days in the coming weeks.

But, Zidane insisted his players are prepared for the challenge, as they aim to chase down leaders Barcelona.

“Football at the moment is very different, but we must adapt. The first half was good, but we found it difficult after the break,” he told reporters from Marca at full time.

“These are three important points, but we have 10 more games to go.

“We cannot do anything about the schedule. We have a large squad, and every player is ready. Now we rest and prepare for the next game.”

Up next for Zidane is the visit of Valencia in midweek, with Real Madrid aiming to stretch their unbeaten La Liga home record against Los Che to 12 years.

Zidane confirmed he will rotate for the clash with Albert Celades’ side, with full back Dani Carvajal expected to miss out with an ankle injury.

The Spanish international was withdrawn at half time against Eibar, with Eder Militao set to fill for him against Valencia.

However, Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard are both expected to shake off minor injuries in time to play.