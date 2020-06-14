(Video) Toni Kroos FIRES Real Madrid in front against Eibar

Real Madrid have secured a perfect return to La Liga action, with Toni Kross firing them into a 1-0 lead at home to Eibar.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are aiming to cut Barcelona’s lead at the top of the table back down to two points against Jose Luis Mendilibar’s relegation threatened side.

German international Kross has provided the ideal start for Los Blancos, calmly slotting into the top corner from the edge of the box.

What a BEAUTY from Toni Kroos! 😍 How about that technique from the German? 👏 A perfect start for Madrid ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Pli2Xm6CYZ — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 14, 2020

Video via Direct Sports TV

Zidane is expected to make full use of the new five substitutions rule in the second half, as his squad ease themselves back into competitive action at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Welsh international Gareth Bale is included on the bench by Zidane, after shaking off a minor training injury this week.

Eden Hazard has been handed a starting role by Zidane, as the Belgian looks to complete his comeback from a second serious injury of the 2019-20 season.