(Video) Sergio Ramos and Marcelo give Real Madrid to 3-0 half time lead

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos and Marcelo have stretched their lead at home to Eibar to 3-0 at half time in the Spanish capital.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have been on top right from the start at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, as they look to chase down league leaders Barcelona.

German international Toni Kroos side footed the hosts in front after just four minutes, from Karim Benzema’s lay off.

The home side have kept up the intensity against Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side, with Ramos sweeping home Eden Hazard’s cut back on the half hour mark, after a flowing team move.

Brazilian full back Marcelo handed Real Madrid a three goal cushion at the break, with a powerful finish on 36 minutes.

Hazard’s initial shot was well saved by Marko Dmitrovic, with the loose ball finding its way through a crowd of Eibar defenders, for  Marcelo to blast home from 20 yards.

