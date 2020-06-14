Saul Niguez: We have no time to think with the new schedule

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has insisted the chaotic La Liga fixture schedule will not affect their competitiveness.

Diego Simeone’s side slipped to a 1-1 draw away at Athletic Bilbao on their return to action this weekend, which has dented their hopes of securing a Champions League spot.

However, the Spanish international told a post match interview with Marca the squad a ready to fight in the coming weeks.

“The new schedule is very different, but we must adapt quickly.

“Whoever adapts the best and the quickest will be the most successful at the end of the season.

“In this new normal there is no time to think, but we will compete.”

Atletico are in line to play two games a week in domestic action in the final two months of the season, with a midweek trip to Osasuna for Los Rojiblancos up next.

Simeone’s side then face games against Real Valladolid, Levante and Alaves, before a crunch game away at Barcelona on July 1.

Their return to the Champions League is yet to be confirmed for this season, with UEFA expected to ratify an August comeback, following the conclusion of all domestic campaigns across Europe.