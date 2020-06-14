Quique Setien confirms Frenkie De Jong injury concern

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has confirmed Frenkie De Jong asked to be substituted during their 4-0 win at Real Mallorca.

The Dutch international appeared to suffer an injury in the closing stages at San Moix, before being substituted for Junior Firpo on 84 minutes.

Setien stated at full time, as per reports from Marca, the former Ajax star asked to be taken off after feeling discomfort.

The 23-year old is now expected to undergo tests in the coming days, with a update set for next week on the extent of the problem.

Setien will rotate his players in the coming weeks, with a busy schedule of games on the horizon for the defending La Liga champions.

The win in the Balearic Isalnds opens up a five point gap to second place Real Madrid, who face Eibar tonight.

Next up for La Blaugrana is a home game against relegation battling Leganes on June 16, followed by a trip to Sevilla three days later.