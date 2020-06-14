Premier League trio want Spanish international Pau Lopez

Spanish international keeper Pau Lopez is reportedly being chased by Premier League sides Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham.

The AS Roma stopper has attracted interest at current side AS Roma, following a summer switch from La Liga club Real Betis.

However, despite still having four years to run on his contract in the Italian capital, his €30m release clause has opened up the possibility of an exit, according to reports from Estadio Deportivo.

Lopez is rumoured to open to a departure, with the exit clause potentially blocking AS Roma’s attempts to keep hold of him beyond the summer.

Tottenham are the most likely destination if their interest produces a firm offer in the coming months, with Jose Mourinho on the lookout for a long term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Chelsea are not in a position to make a move until the future of fellow Spanish international Kepa Arrizabalaga is settled, with Lukasz Fabianksi potentially blocking his path with the Hammers.