Marseille linked with Atletico Madrid’s Santiago Arias

Ligue 1 side Marseille are reportedly considering a summer move for Atletico Madrid full back Santiago Arias.

The Colombian international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, after making just six La Liga starts this season.

England international Kieran Trippier has established himself as first choice right back for Diego Simeone’s side, with Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko operating as back up.

Inter Milan, Napoli, AS Roma and Everton are rumoured to be tracking the 28-year old, but according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Andre Villas-Boas’ side have now joined the race.

Marseille are preparing themselves for a flurry of offers for highly rated pair Bouna Sarr and Hiroki Sakai, and Arias would represent an experienced replacement if either player was to leave.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to a sale, however, with three years still to run on the former Sporting Lisbon man’s contract, he is currently valued at €15m.