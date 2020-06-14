Lucas Vazquez misses Real Madrid clash with Eibar

Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez has been ruled out of their clash with Eibar due to a persistent thigh injury.

The Spanish international was omitted from the 23-man squad to face the Basque club at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, alongside Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz and Nacho Fernandez.

However, Los Blancos are boosted by the return of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale, with the Belgian international in line to start.

Hazard has struggled with injury during his first season in Spain, however the three month suspension of La Liga has allowed the former Chelsea man an opportunity to return to action.

Bale has missed training this week as a precaution, however, according to reports from Marca, the Welsh international passed a fitness test in time to be included.

Zidane is looking to overhaul Barcelona in the coming weeks, with La Blaugrana stretching their lead at the top to five points with a 4-0 win away at Real Mallorca this weekend.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V EIBAR

GOALKEEPERS: Courtois, Areola, Altube

DEFENDERS: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Mendy, Militao, Hernandez

MIDFIELDERS: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Valverde, Rodriguez

FORWARDS: Benzema, Bale, Hazard, Vinicius, Asensio, B. Diaz, Rodrygo