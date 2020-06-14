Leonardo: PSG expect Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to stay in 2020

Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Leonardo expects star pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to remain at the club this summer.

Neymar has consistently stated his desire to leave the French capital, with PSG rumoured to be open to offers of €150m from former club Barcelona.

Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool in recent weeks, although the Ligue 1 champions appear more determined to keep hold of the French international.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Leonardo insists there has been no change in either player’s situation in Paris.

“Nothing tells us that either player will leave this summer. They are both contracted until 2022,” he told an interview with Journal de Dimanche, reported via Diario Sport.

“The ideal situation would be for both players to renew, as we build for the future. We have to find a solution to continue our adventure together.”

Barcelona’s transfer budget is likely to be significantly impacted by the financial issues caused by the coronavrius pandemic.

Quique Setien’s side have also been linked with a bid for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez, with the Argentina international available for €111m in July.

Mbappe could cost around €175m, with neither Real Madrid or Liverpool able to pay such a high fee, particularly after Jurgen Klopp’s side rejected the chance to sign RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner for €60m.