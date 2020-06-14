La Liga press charges against Mallorca pitch invader

La Liga will press criminal charges against a pitch invader during Barcelona’s 4-0 win away at Real Mallorca.

A man ran onto the pitch during the second half at Son Moix, and attempted to take a photo with La Blaugrana skipper Lionel Messi.

The game was briefly paused, as stadium security removed him from the pitch.

The incident has caused concern over Mallorca’s ability to host La Liga games within the current public health guidelines surrounding non essential individuals entering the stadium.

“Following an incident of an individual entering the pitch at the Visit Mallorca Stadium, and ignoring guidelines, La Liga will file criminal charges,” a statement confirmed, via reports in Marca.

“La Liga condemns this action, as it is in clear breach of public health guidelines, and endangers the health of others.”

The man, a French national currently living in Mallorca, was subsequently arrested by local police over a public order offence.

Real Mallorca have confirmed they will carry out an investigation into the incident, with increased security to be implemented for their remaining home games of the 2019-20 season.

Vicente Moreno’s side head to Villarreal in midweek, before fellow relegation battlers Leganes visit Mallorca on June 19.