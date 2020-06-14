Koke: Atletico Madrid must improve to secure Champions League spot

Atletico Madrid captain Koke believes they are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification if their form does not improve.

The Spanish international started for Diego Simeone’s side in their return to La Liga action away at Athletic Bilbao.

However, a 1-1 draw at San Mames has dented their hopes of securing a Top Four La Liga finish, with Los Rojiblancos staying in sixth place.

“This was an intense game, but we cannot afford to fail in any more games,” he told reporters from Diario AS at full time.

“We need to win games to qualify for the Champions League, if we do not do this moving forward, it will be difficult.”

Simeone has led Atletico to seven successive Champions League qualifications, and their place in next season’s competition will be vital to balance the books at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Rivals Real Sociedad could potentially open up a three point gap ahead of fifth place Getafe, if they beat Osasuna later tonight.

Atletico do have another potential route into the 2020-21 Champions League, with Simeone’s side still in running to win this season’s tournament after a last 16 win over Liverpool in March.