Injuries overshadow Real Madrid’s La Liga winning return against Eibar

Real Madrid secured a straightforward 3-1 win on their return to La Liga action, but the victory was dominated by injuries to key players.

First half goals from Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo put Zinedine Zidane’s side in an unassailable 3-0 lead at the break.

However, the visitors showed real fight after the restart, with Pedro Bigas deflecting home Edu Exposito’s drive on the hour mark.

But despite showing plenty of attacking verve in the opening 45 minutes at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Los Blancos struggled for intensity after the break.

Full back Dani Carvajal was withdrawn at half time, before Ramos and the returning Eden Hazard both made way on 62 minutes, with the pair needing ice for injuries in the stands.

Brazilian international Marcelo also picked up an injury in the closing stages, but Zidane opted to keep the veteran defender on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

Los Blancos have reestablished their two point gap behind league leaders Barcelona, but the potential for an injury pile up ahead of a crunch midweek game against Valencia, is a concern for Zidane.