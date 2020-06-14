Frenkie De Jong offers Barcelona injury boost

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong should be fit in time to face Leganes in midweek, after he returned to full training today.

The Dutch international asked to be substituted in the 86th minute of Barcelona’s returning 4-0 La Liga win at Real Mallorca this weekend.

Despite initial fears over his potential injury, according to reports from Marca, he will be fit to take on Javier Aguirre’s relegation threatened side on Tuesday night.

Quique Setien confirmed the decision was precautionary, and the former Ajax man’s return is boost for the defending champions, ahead of a marathon run of fixtures.

Defender Jordi Alba will definitely miss the game, after the Spanish full back picked up his fifth La Liga booking of the season in Mallorca.

Junior Firpo is expected to fill in, with Clement Lenglet, Arthur Melo and Luis Suarez also potentially coming into the starting side.

Real Madrid’s 3-1 win at home to Eibar has reestablished the two point gap between Barcelona in first place, and Los Blancos in second ahead of a tense title run in.