Eden Hazard returns to Real Madrid starting XI against Eibar

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard will make his first Los Blancos since February, as Zinedine Zidane’s side play host to Eibar.

The Belgian international has been given a second chance to end his first season in Spain with a flourish, due the suspension of La Liga back in March.

Zidane has opted to throw the former Chelsea man straight back into the starting XI, as part of an attacking trio including Karim Benzema and Rodrygo Goes.

Gareth Bale starts on the bench for the hosts, after the Welsh international missed training earlier this week due to a minor injury.

Eibar are at full strength for their visit to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, with Jose Luis Mendilibar able to call on key pair Edu Exposito and Pablo De Blasis.

REAL MADRID XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Rodrygo, Benzema, Hazard

EIBAR XI: Dmitrovic, Correa, Oliveira, Arbilla, Soares, Alvarez, Cristoforo, Exposito, Orellana, Garcia, De Blasis