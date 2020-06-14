Barcelona target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confirms Arsenal future remains undecided

Barcelona target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed he is yet to agree a contract extension at Premier League side Arsenal.

The Gabonese international has been linked with a move to the La Liga giants, after entering the final year of his deal at the Emirates Stadium, with no new deal on the horizon.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has now indicated the club are yet to offer a new contract, despite the growing speculation surrounding his future in North London.

“Recently, I have not received an offer to extend. But, in fairness, I have been in talks for months about a deal,” he told an interview with French outlet Telefoot.

“The club know why a deal has not been agreed yet, and the next step is up to them.

“This is the biggest decision of my career, I will take my time. But, at this stage, nothing has been decided.”

If Aubameyang declines to commit his future to the Gunners beyond the end of next season, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may look to sell his star man to avoid a free transfer in 2021.

However, the English club are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €50m for the 30-year old, despite his expiring contract.

Aubameyang has been a key player for Arsenal following his arrival in January 2018, with 49 Premier League goals in 75 appearances.