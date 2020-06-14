Barcelona star Jordi Alba suspended for Leganes clash

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba will miss their game against Leganes on June 16, after picking up his fifth La Liga booking of the season.

The Spanish international scored the third goal in La Blaugrana’s returning 4-0 win away at Real Mallorca this weekend.

However, he was booked on 74 minutes for a foul on Alejandro Pozo, and will now miss the visit of Javier Aguirre’s side in midweek, as per reports from Marca.

Quique Setien opted to keep Alba on the full 90 minutes, after his suspension was confirmed, in order to keep his options fresh ahead of a busy run of games.

Spanish U21 international Junior Firpo is set to replace Alba at full back, after making a late cameo appearance at Son Moix.

Setien is set to rotate his squad, after making full use of the new five substitutions rule in Mallorca.

Firpo, Nelson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Arthur Melo all came off the bench, and could be included from the start against Aguirre’s relegation battlers.